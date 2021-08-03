82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
type here...

Mayor wants to expand hours of dog park located behind Village of Valle Verde

By Meta Minton

Mayor Ruth Kussard

Mayor Ruth Kussard would like to expand the hours of the Greater Lady Lake Dog Park which is located at Rolling Acres Sports Complex on the back end of the Village of Valle Verde.

The dog park is currently open from 8 a.m. to noon 365 days per year. The mayor announced at Monday’s commission meeting that she would like to see the dog park’s hours expanded from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. She suggested expanding the dog park’s hours on a trial basis for six months.

The idea will be placed on the agenda for the Aug. 16 commission meeting at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The dog park is a volunteer operation and membership is required for use of the facility. A monthly membership is $10. An annual membership is $50. Learn more at this link membership application.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Penny Windsor’s Letter to the Editor about Jan. 6 insurrection

A Village of Belvedere resident responds to Penny Windsor's Letter to the Editor about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

We’ll bring the COVID asylum seeks to your house

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow South resident responds to a previous letter write who said the Statue of Liberty must be weeping.

The masks should have never come off

A Village of Hadley resident contends we need a mask mandate in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump hater should seek counseling

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a previous letter writer’s comments on President Trump - and suggests he seek counseling.

Residents need to speak out on future of The Villages Public Safety Department

A Creekside Landing resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents of The Villages need to get involved in the discussion of the future of ambulance service - and The Villages Public Safety Department - this week.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos