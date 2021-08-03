Mayor wants to expand hours of dog park located behind Village of Valle Verde

Mayor Ruth Kussard would like to expand the hours of the Greater Lady Lake Dog Park which is located at Rolling Acres Sports Complex on the back end of the Village of Valle Verde.

The dog park is currently open from 8 a.m. to noon 365 days per year. The mayor announced at Monday’s commission meeting that she would like to see the dog park’s hours expanded from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. She suggested expanding the dog park’s hours on a trial basis for six months.

The idea will be placed on the agenda for the Aug. 16 commission meeting at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The dog park is a volunteer operation and membership is required for use of the facility. A monthly membership is $10. An annual membership is $50. Learn more at this link membership application.