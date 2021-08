To the Editor:

Penny Windsor should know the difference between insurrection and vandalism. The officers were defending our U.S. Capitol. Anyone who had entered illegally could be shot dead. Know the rule about Stand Your Ground? Multiply it 10 times when it is the U.S. Capitol.

I have no sympathy for people who were attacking the police officers trying to hurt them or kill them during an Insurrection.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere