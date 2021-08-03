Robert Rader Cyrus (Bob), a longtime attorney in Lake County, 80, passed away on July 27, 2021. Bob was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 7, 1940. He was raised in Pikeville Kentucky, moved to Leesburg in 1957 with his brother, Michael, and his parents, Jesse and Lucille Cyrus after the January Flood of the Big Sandy River. Bob played baseball and graduated from Leesburg High School in 1958.

Following his service as Airman Second Class in the US Air Force, Bob graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1965. He was a member of the Tau Chapter of Theta Chi and Phi Delta Phi Legal Fraternities. Bob received his Juris Doctorate from Florida State University in 1970 with high honors. He was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1971.

Bob was past president of the Lake County Bar Association and served as the city prosecuting attorney for the municipal court. He continued to practice law in Lake County until his retirement in 2013. He was on the Board of Directors at BankFirst in Eustis for many years. Bob was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church, lay reader and served on several committees.

Bob enjoyed sports, golf, traveling, and especially going to his get-away cabin in the mountains of Sylva, North Carolina. He loved attending home and away Florida Gator games with his wife and close Gator friends. He was President and active member of the Lake County Gator Club and his “Gator Bait” newsletter was recognized as the “Outstanding Gator Club Newsletter” by the University of Florida in 1998.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Steele Gudal. He is survived by his loving wife Susan, daughter Kellie, Britt (Lori), Rader (Thao) and his precious granddaughter, Tinsley; stepchildren Angela, Lars, and Marla; many nieces and nephews, and a host of loyal friends and extended family.

Close friends refer to Bob as “an honorable man with a big heart.” He will be greatly missed by many, especially his family. A Memorial Service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 204 Lee Street, Leesburg. FL 34738 Saturday, August 21, 2021. In lieu of flowers of the family requests donations be made to St. James Episcopal Church or the Lake County Gator Club Sponsorship Fund in Memory of Robert R. Cyrus (Lake County Gator Club, PO Box 1478, Tavares, FL 32788).