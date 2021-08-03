Unidentified pedestrian struck and killed on U.S. Hwy. 441 near Stonecrest

An unidentified pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 near Stonecrest in Summerfield.

The pedestrian was standing in the outside travel lane of U.S. Hwy. 441 just north of SE 173rd Street at 12:29 a.m. when he was struck by a southbound Chevy sport utility vehicle driven by a 54-year-old man from Lutz, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

After the initial collision, the pedestrian may have been possibly struck by a Buick SUV driven by a 64-year-old Lady Lake man.

Both drivers escaped injury and a 66-year-old Belleview woman traveling as a passenger with the Lutz man also was uninjured, the report said.

The pedestrian remains unidentified.