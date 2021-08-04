Betty Ann Olson, 90, of the Villages, FL passed into the loving arms of Jesus following a series of complications related to a fall.

She was born in Highland Park, MI, the daughter of Jesse and Jean Snyder. Betty graduated from Ferndale High School in 1949 and married the love of her life, James in 1950. They celebrated their 70th anniversary on December 29th, 2020.

Betty devoted her life to her faith, family and friends. She had an unofficial care ministry and it occupied much of her time. She had a kind heart and she spent hours calling people, sending cards to them and most importantly praying for her family and friends. She was a giver. It was a testament to her ministry that at the age of 90, she still had so many people that in turn cared for her when she became ill.

After raising her sons, Betty worked in a variety of administrative roles including 24 years as a media specialist in the Royal Oak, MI school system. Betty loved books! She enjoyed reading and she often gave books to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Betty & Jim did everything in their power to serve both in their local church as well as in their communities. In their free time they enjoyed traveling and exploring on their bikes. Betty had not only a love for people but animals as well. From an early age she surrounded herself with pets and if you ended up being a pet in Betty’s care, you hit the jackpot!

Betty was a loving and proud mom, grandmother and great grandmother. She was very sad when she lost her husband, and we take comfort in knowing that they are reunited in heaven.

Betty and her family are grateful for the significant circle of friends from Tri County Baptist Church, the Carriage House, neighbors in the Villages and lifelong friends from Northwood Baptist Church. Betty and her family were also blessed by loving round the clock attention from caregivers Doris and Brianna.

Betty is survived by her two children James and MaryLee (Jackson) Olson of Fort Wayne, IN and Mark and Lisa (Fought) Olson of Spring Arbor, MI. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Lindsay (Olson) Noll and husband Brad from Fort Wayne, IN, Shelby (Olson) Knight and husband Dave from Pasadena, CA, Nathan Olson and wife Jessica from Brookfield, WI, Josh Olson and wife Tanya from Berkley, MI, Lucus Olson and wife Ally from Denver, CO and nine great-grandchildren: Breanna, Delaney and Trey Noll, Tyler and Angela Knight, Jack and Evelyn Olson, Benjamin and Sadie Olson.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to Tri County Baptist Church in Lady Lake, FL.

A memorial service was held at Tri County Baptist Church on Monday August 2nd at 1:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements by Heirs-Baxley, The Villages, FL