Blanche McDevitt, 93, of Summerfield, Florida took ownership of her heavenly mansion on August 2, 2021.

Blanche was a devout Christian having attended The Lighthouse Tabernacle of Summerfield Florida for many years. She was also an astute businesswoman having ran her own food truck, hot dog cart, and even a T-shirt business during her working years.

Miss McDevitt is survived by her stepdaughter, Sharon Macculon and her two sons of Massachusetts, daughter-in-law Patti Ricky and son Edward Ricky of Summerfield, Florida. Two step granddaughters, Tina Feagle of Vero Beach, Florida, Julie Calkins of Auburndale, Florida; grandson David Reed of Madina, Ohio and his daughter Katrina Herouh of Madina, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11 AM. Officiating will be her dear friend Rev. Pauline Smith at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake Florida.