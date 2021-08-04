DeSantis blasts Biden over border and tells him ‘do your job’

Gov. Ron DeSantis showed Wednesday that he wasn’t going to allow President Biden’s comments about governors and mask mandates to go unchallenged.

Earlier this week, Biden fired a shot across the bow at Republican governors who are blocking mask mandates in places like schools.

DeSantis was fired up Wednesday when he called on the president to stop telling governors how to do their jobs – and to start paying attention to is own job.

“Why don’t you do your job?” DeSantis asked during a press conference in Panama City. “Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you.”

DeSantis pounded on the border issue.

“This is a guy who ran for office saying he’s going to shut down the virus. And what has he done? He’s imported more virus from around the world by having a wide open southern border,” the governor said.

DeSantis stood by his executive order calling for parents’ choice when it comes to students wearing masks in school.

He suggested that Biden wants kindergartners to wear masks in school.

How do you rate Gov. DeSantis’ performance? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected]