Wednesday, August 4, 2021
By Staff Report

Morrison Wayne Freeze, 80, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away on July 28, 2021. He was born on Jan. 1, 1941 in Mooresville NC. In the early 70’s he and his family moved to Fruitland Park, Florida.

He was a cost accountant for Commodore Mobile Homes, Florida Medical Industry and Unifloral. He also helped manage the 1st Baptist Church Thrift Store and was an active member of 1st Baptist Church in Leesburg, Florida for around 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Father – Morrison McCorkle Freeze, Step dad – Amos Goins and Mother – Catherine Odell Atwell all of Mooresville NC. Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years Annalee Freeze of Fruitland Park FL. 2 brothers: Johnny (Alice) Freeze and Hayden (Hyon) Goins both of Mooresville NC Daughter – Crystal (Lamar) Eury, Son – Jerry (Chris) Freeze both of Fruitland Park FL. Wayne also had 4 grandkids: Joshua (Christina) Eury, Lance (Samantha) Eury, Luke (Kristen) Freeze and Tyler Freeze

He also had 6 great grandkids: Braden, Kasen, Callie, Brantley, Ryker, Pacey. He loved his grandkids and great grandkids so very much. Wayne was very well known by many people by the smile he always had and how sweet he always was. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later time.

