Susan Miriam Levy passed away Thursday, July 30th, 2021 in Oxford, FL.

Susan was born Thursday, October 24, 1940 to her parents, Maurice and Lillian Heller in Brooklyn, NY. She would go on to get her master’s degree, become a teacher and marry her husband of 60 years, Stephen. The two would call Commack, NY home for many years. As a devoted wife and mother, she was known for her love of cats and the game, Mahjong.

Susan is survived by her loving husband, Stephen, her children; Marisa Levy, Jon Levy, Kevin Levy, five grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.