78.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
type here...

Walter Meier

By Staff Report

Walter Meier
Walter Meier

Walter Meier, 93, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Friday, July 30. Walt was born on July 14, 1928, to Julius and Selma Meier in Gladenbach, Germany. After immigrating with his family to the United States in 1935, he grew up in Pine Plains, NY. Walt graduated from the State University of New York Cortland (formerly Cortland State Teachers College) in 1951. Walt started a long career in education with the Wappingers Central School District (NY State) as a Physical Education teacher, Drivers Education teacher, coach and Assistant Principal, most notably at Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Fall, NY, where he left an indelible mark on thousands of students who passed through the halls. In addition, Walt was an accomplished football, basketball, baseball and soccer referee. As a result of his soccer contributions, he was inducted into the Dutchess County (NY) Soccer Hall of Fame.

Walt was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He married Rita Danto on October 24, 1954, who survives at home. He is also survived by his two sons, Henry Meier (Cindy) of Wayside, NJ and Steven Meier of Clearwater, FL; two grandchildren, Danielle Herzenberg (Ryan) and David Meier (Vanessa), all of Jackson, NJ; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Herzenberg and Hudson Herzenberg and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his loving sister, Ruth Baum.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a charity of your choice in his memory.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Green New Deal won’t work

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the United States is the only country trying to make an effort to keep reducing its carbon footprint. But he warns the Green New Deal won’t work.

Mainstream media desires only to dictate and shape public opinion

A PhD-holder from Spruce Creek South contends the mainstream media desires only to dictate and shape public opinion. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What really drove flip-flop on masks?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident wonders out loud what really drove the decision to change the guidance on masks.

Penny Windsor’s Letter to the Editor about Jan. 6 insurrection

A Village of Belvedere resident responds to Penny Windsor's Letter to the Editor about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

We’ll bring the COVID asylum seekers to your house

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow South resident responds to a previous letter write who said the Statue of Liberty must be weeping.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos