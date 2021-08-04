Walter Meier, 93, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Friday, July 30. Walt was born on July 14, 1928, to Julius and Selma Meier in Gladenbach, Germany. After immigrating with his family to the United States in 1935, he grew up in Pine Plains, NY. Walt graduated from the State University of New York Cortland (formerly Cortland State Teachers College) in 1951. Walt started a long career in education with the Wappingers Central School District (NY State) as a Physical Education teacher, Drivers Education teacher, coach and Assistant Principal, most notably at Roy C. Ketcham High School in Wappingers Fall, NY, where he left an indelible mark on thousands of students who passed through the halls. In addition, Walt was an accomplished football, basketball, baseball and soccer referee. As a result of his soccer contributions, he was inducted into the Dutchess County (NY) Soccer Hall of Fame.

Walt was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He married Rita Danto on October 24, 1954, who survives at home. He is also survived by his two sons, Henry Meier (Cindy) of Wayside, NJ and Steven Meier of Clearwater, FL; two grandchildren, Danielle Herzenberg (Ryan) and David Meier (Vanessa), all of Jackson, NJ; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Herzenberg and Hudson Herzenberg and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his loving sister, Ruth Baum.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a charity of your choice in his memory.