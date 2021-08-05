Ashamed that so many fellow Villagers support Trump

To the Editor:

The letter from Larry Moran stating that one of our residents needs counseling due to issues regarding President Trump hit the nail on the head.

Thank you Larry for speaking. Never been a Trump supporter never will be. He is a liar, womanizer, crazy. Individual who should never been elected president. The riot he started and supported at the U.S. Capitol in Washington was the icing on the cake.

If Trump supporters do not see that as a deranged individual nothing does. He allowed and encouraged this riot, on our American citizens. What president in his right mine would approve of this behavior much less support it?

I do love my home in The Villages but I am ashamed that so many residents support this kind of behavior from the president of the United States of America.

Janie Griffin

Village of Tamarind Grove