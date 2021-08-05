79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 5, 2021
type here...

Ashamed that so many fellow Villagers support Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The letter from Larry Moran stating that one of our residents needs counseling due to issues regarding President Trump hit the nail on the head.
Thank you Larry for speaking. Never been a Trump supporter never will be. He is a liar, womanizer, crazy. Individual who should never been elected president. The riot he started and supported at the U.S. Capitol in Washington was the icing on the cake.
If Trump supporters do not see that as a deranged individual nothing does. He allowed and encouraged this riot, on our American citizens. What president in his right mine would approve of this behavior much less support it?
I do love my home in The Villages but I am ashamed that so many residents support this kind of behavior from the president of the United States of America.

Janie Griffin
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Ashamed that so many fellow Villagers support Trump

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident writes that she is ashamed that so many fellow Villagers support Donald Trump.

Thank you to leader of our AED program

A Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle resident is grateful to the leader of their AED program. Read her Letter to the Editor.

People need to wear masks properly

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, with an especially vulnerable granddaughter, is pleading with people to properly wear masks to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Green New Deal won’t work

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the United States is the only country trying to make an effort to keep reducing its carbon footprint. But he warns the Green New Deal won’t work.

Mainstream media desires only to dictate and shape public opinion

A PhD-holder from Spruce Creek South contends the mainstream media desires only to dictate and shape public opinion. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos