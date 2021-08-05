Charles V. Trotta, 81, resident of The Villages, Florida, died July 25, 2021, at The Villages Cornerstone Hospice from Cancer.

Born March 6, 1940 in Dunmore, PA, he graduated from Dunmore Highschool in 1957. He grew up, and lived most of his life, in PA. There, he worked at RCA/Thompson Consumer Electronics until retirement, when he relocated to Florida. He was an avid sports fan as well as a NASA/Space Force enthusiast and enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Surviving are his wife, Dorothy Trotta of FL; daughter, Dana Trotta-Jayne and her husband Brian of FL; son, Charles Trotta and his wife Marianne of PA; sister, Jeanette McAndrew and her husband Robert of NJ, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

“Charlie” was preceded in death by his parents, Antionette and Angelo Trotta, and his loving sister, Beverly Schmidt.

Funeral/Memorial Services will be held at a later date in PA.

We are remembering “Charlie” with a contribution to either Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages, FL or Moffitt Cancer Center Tampa, FL.