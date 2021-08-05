79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 5, 2021
type here...

Charles V. Trotta

By Staff Report

Charles Trotta
Charles Trotta

Charles V. Trotta, 81, resident of The Villages, Florida, died July 25, 2021, at The Villages Cornerstone Hospice from Cancer.

Born March 6, 1940 in Dunmore, PA, he graduated from Dunmore Highschool in 1957.  He grew up, and lived most of his life, in PA. There, he worked at RCA/Thompson Consumer Electronics until retirement, when he relocated to Florida.  He was an avid sports fan as well as a NASA/Space Force enthusiast and enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Surviving are his wife, Dorothy Trotta of FL; daughter, Dana Trotta-Jayne and her husband Brian of FL; son, Charles Trotta and his wife Marianne of PA; sister, Jeanette McAndrew and her husband Robert of NJ, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

“Charlie” was preceded in death by his parents, Antionette and Angelo Trotta, and his loving sister, Beverly Schmidt.

Funeral/Memorial Services will be held at a later date in PA.

We are remembering “Charlie” with a contribution to either Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages, FL or Moffitt Cancer Center Tampa, FL.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Ashamed that so many fellow Villagers support Trump

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident writes that she is ashamed that so many fellow Villagers support Donald Trump.

Thank you to leader of our AED program

A Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle resident is grateful to the leader of their AED program. Read her Letter to the Editor.

People need to wear masks properly

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, with an especially vulnerable granddaughter, is pleading with people to properly wear masks to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Green New Deal won’t work

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the United States is the only country trying to make an effort to keep reducing its carbon footprint. But he warns the Green New Deal won’t work.

Mainstream media desires only to dictate and shape public opinion

A PhD-holder from Spruce Creek South contends the mainstream media desires only to dictate and shape public opinion. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos