Concrete truck rollover snarls traffic near Village of Fenney

A concrete truck rollover snarled traffic Thursday morning near the Village of Fenney.

The driver of the DZ Block concrete truck was traveling northbound on U.S. 301 at 7:33 a.m. when he attempted to make a right turn onto Warm Springs Avenue, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He lost control of the truck and it flipped over. The accident backed up traffic in the area for at least a mile, according to witnesses.

The driver of the truck was not injured. He was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.