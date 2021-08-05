79.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 5, 2021
Fed-up Fenney Putt & Play neighbor warns parking problem needs to be fixed by Developer

By Meta Minton

A fed-up Fenney Putt & Play neighbor warned the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors that the Developer needs to fix the parking problem at the facility before the residents become responsible for it.

Tim Webber who lives on Abney Avenue expressed his frustration to the board on Thursday afternoon at a meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

The Putt & Play has been a popular attraction, but there is not enough parking to accommodate those who wish to golf at it. Parking has spilled over for years into the neighborhood near the Putt & Play. Tempers have flared between homeowners and those parking in front of their homes.

Cars parked on Abney Avenue near the Fenney Putt & Play.

Tim Webber created this sign to attempt to ward off Fenney Putt & Play parkers on his street.

Webber, who appeared before the board one year earlier, said he’s tried to find solutions, including working with Wildwood Commissioner Joe Elliott as well as writing to Mark Morse and Jennifer Parr of The Villages management. Still the problem persists.

“We didn’t buy homes in Fenney to have our streets and driveways blocked. There is a big problem. I don’t care who tells you there isn’t a problem,” Webber said.

Webber, who bought his home in 2019 for $525,000, is clearly frustrated with the situation and issued a warning to the board of supervisors.

“It needs to be resolved before we take this over from the Developer. They need to make it right before we buy it,” Webber said.

In 2019, the Wildwood Commission passed an ordinance to address the parking situation, but at the time indicated that the police weren’t likely to engage in a ticket-writing spree. 

