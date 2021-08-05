79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 5, 2021
type here...

Joanne Fairchild

By Staff Report

Joanne Fairchild
Joanne Fairchild

Joanne Fairchild, age 89, of the Villages, Florida, passed away on Sunday, August, 1, 2021. She was born October 31, 1931 in Kirtland, Ohio to the late Joseph and Arlo Thomas.

Joanne was a 1949 graduate of Mentor High School, where she met and married her high school sweet heart, Gene A. Fairchild, on March 3, 1951.

She spent many years as a stay at home mother to her children Cindy Fairchild Schisler, Wesley  Fairchild, Mark Fairchild, and Kris Fairchild. She had 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Joanne’s talents were many.  She was an Interior decorator for Sears, sharing her creative skills in sewing and decorating with her children and friends.  She enjoyed playing golf and loved to travel including camping across the United States with her family. As a member of her church she enjoyed organizing many activities, teaching Sunday school and VBS.

After retiring, Joanne and her husband moved to the Villages and continued to enjoy golfing, discovered canoeing, made many new friends and loved the Florida sunshine.  She was active in Crossroads Community Church were she was a member.

Mom we will always love and miss you and look forward to seeing you again in Heaven.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in remembrance of Joanne on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00am. The service will be held at Crossroads Community Church, 275 Griffith Ave. Lady Lake, Florida 32159.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Ashamed that so many fellow Villagers support Trump

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident writes that she is ashamed that so many fellow Villagers support Donald Trump.

Thank you to leader of our AED program

A Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle resident is grateful to the leader of their AED program. Read her Letter to the Editor.

People need to wear masks properly

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, with an especially vulnerable granddaughter, is pleading with people to properly wear masks to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Green New Deal won’t work

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the United States is the only country trying to make an effort to keep reducing its carbon footprint. But he warns the Green New Deal won’t work.

Mainstream media desires only to dictate and shape public opinion

A PhD-holder from Spruce Creek South contends the mainstream media desires only to dictate and shape public opinion. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos