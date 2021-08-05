Joanne Fairchild, age 89, of the Villages, Florida, passed away on Sunday, August, 1, 2021. She was born October 31, 1931 in Kirtland, Ohio to the late Joseph and Arlo Thomas.

Joanne was a 1949 graduate of Mentor High School, where she met and married her high school sweet heart, Gene A. Fairchild, on March 3, 1951.

She spent many years as a stay at home mother to her children Cindy Fairchild Schisler, Wesley Fairchild, Mark Fairchild, and Kris Fairchild. She had 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Joanne’s talents were many. She was an Interior decorator for Sears, sharing her creative skills in sewing and decorating with her children and friends. She enjoyed playing golf and loved to travel including camping across the United States with her family. As a member of her church she enjoyed organizing many activities, teaching Sunday school and VBS.

After retiring, Joanne and her husband moved to the Villages and continued to enjoy golfing, discovered canoeing, made many new friends and loved the Florida sunshine. She was active in Crossroads Community Church were she was a member.

Mom we will always love and miss you and look forward to seeing you again in Heaven.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in remembrance of Joanne on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00am. The service will be held at Crossroads Community Church, 275 Griffith Ave. Lady Lake, Florida 32159.