John Robertson, age 85, passed away on July 29, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. John was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on August 24, 1935 to the late John (Jack) Robertson and Mary Fraser Robertson.

John was educated at the Broughton High School in Edinburg. He served in the Royal Air Force from 1953 to 1956, being stationed in Baghdad, Iraq. After discharge, he and his best friend went to London, “to seek their fortune.” After a year he went back to Edinburgh and got married to his first wife and started a family life.

Divorced, he came to the United States in 1976 and became a citizen in 1982. In 1977, he moved to Kissimmee, Fl. And became a top salesman for the companies he worked for, covering large areas of the southern U.S. Retiring in 1998, he moved to Rawlins, Wyoming.

While in Kissimmee, he was President of the Kiwanis, on the Board of the Osceola Make a Wish Foundation, the Board of Crime Stoppers, the Jaycees, and for several years a volunteer in the Guardian ad-litem program.

In 2001, while on a World Cruise, he met his present wife, Dorothy of Old Greenwich, Ct. In Nov. of 2001 they married and lived in Ct. until moving to The Villages in 2003. For seventeen years they lived in the Royal Oak section of Springdale. In the later part of 2018, they moved into Freedom Pointe.

John is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his beloved daughter, Belinda Cameron (Sandy) and two grandchildren, Amy and Scott of Nairn, Scotland. He also leaves behind his brother, David Robertson (Margaret) a nephew Blair of Uphall, Scotland and a sister, Patricia O’Reilly of Palm Bay, Fl. He was predeceased by a daughter, Susan and his son, John.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s memory to: The Infant Toddler Pantry, c/o The Congregational Church, P.O. Box 804, Summerfield, Fl. 34491.