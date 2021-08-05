79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 5, 2021
type here...

John Robertson

By Staff Report

John Robertson
John Robertson

John Robertson, age 85, passed away on July 29, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. John was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, on August 24, 1935 to the late John (Jack) Robertson and Mary Fraser Robertson.

John was educated at the Broughton High School in Edinburg. He served in the Royal Air Force from 1953 to 1956, being stationed in Baghdad, Iraq. After discharge, he and his best friend went to London, “to seek their fortune.” After a year he went back to Edinburgh and got married to his first wife and started a family life.

Divorced, he came to the United States in 1976 and became a citizen in 1982. In 1977, he moved to Kissimmee, Fl. And became a top salesman for the companies he worked for, covering large areas of the southern U.S. Retiring in 1998, he moved to Rawlins, Wyoming.

While in Kissimmee, he was President of the Kiwanis, on the Board of the Osceola Make a Wish Foundation, the Board of Crime Stoppers, the Jaycees, and for several years a volunteer in the Guardian ad-litem program.

In 2001, while on a World Cruise, he met his present wife, Dorothy of Old Greenwich, Ct. In Nov. of 2001 they married and lived in Ct. until moving to The Villages in 2003. For seventeen years they lived in the Royal Oak section of Springdale. In the later part of 2018, they moved into Freedom Pointe.

John is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his beloved daughter, Belinda Cameron (Sandy) and two grandchildren, Amy and Scott of Nairn, Scotland. He also leaves behind his brother, David Robertson (Margaret) a nephew Blair of Uphall, Scotland and a sister, Patricia O’Reilly of Palm Bay, Fl. He was predeceased by a daughter, Susan and his son, John.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s memory to: The Infant Toddler Pantry, c/o The Congregational Church, P.O. Box 804, Summerfield, Fl. 34491.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Ashamed that so many fellow Villagers support Trump

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident writes that she is ashamed that so many fellow Villagers support Donald Trump.

Thank you to leader of our AED program

A Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle resident is grateful to the leader of their AED program. Read her Letter to the Editor.

People need to wear masks properly

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, with an especially vulnerable granddaughter, is pleading with people to properly wear masks to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Green New Deal won’t work

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the United States is the only country trying to make an effort to keep reducing its carbon footprint. But he warns the Green New Deal won’t work.

Mainstream media desires only to dictate and shape public opinion

A PhD-holder from Spruce Creek South contends the mainstream media desires only to dictate and shape public opinion. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos