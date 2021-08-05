People need to wear masks properly

To the Editor:

Yes, COVID-19 numbers are soaring again. I understand that. But if you don’t wear your mask the right way (which most people don’t), what is the purpose?

I have been in the medical field for many, many years. I only know a few people that wear it properly. It’s just as/or more important that people get vaccinated. If you look at the real numbers, most of the COVID-19 cases are people that aren’t vaccinated.

But, yes, there are going to be people that got vaccinated that will still get it. The best, most responsible thing to do is to wear a mask properly if you choose not to get vaccinated and stay home if you have any symptoms at all. Wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.

Children under 12 can’t get vaccinated. I have a granddaughter that is going into kindergarten. She was a preemie at only 2 pounds. She has what they call preemie lungs. She is at a much higher risk of getting it and having complications. She wears a mask properly, unlike most adults. People just need to be considerate and use common sense.

Debbie Webb

Village of Pine Ridge