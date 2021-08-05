Rats and snakes growing concern at home of absentee Villagers in Marsh Bend

Rats and snakes roaming in tall grass are a growing concern at a home of absentee residents in the Village of Marsh Bend.

Problems at the home located at 5487 Kate Court were called to the attention Thursday afternoon of the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors during a meeting at Everglades Recreation Center.

The home is owned by Pamela Street and Amelia Victoria Mederos who receive the property tax bill at their residence in Oakland, Calif. They purchased the home in May 2019 for $252,800 and are the original owners.

Terry Rohland bought her home at 5481 Kate Court in November 2019. She described problems at the neighboring home to the board of supervisors. Rohland said the home had been rented out, but it has not been occupied for quite some time. She has watched it fall into neglect.

Massey Services had been contracted for lawn care at the home and when the contract ran out, Rohland offered to pay Massey to continue the upkeep. However, the company informed her they could not do so out of concern about potential liability.

The tall grass attracted rats and snakes.

“It’s only a matter of time until they come to my house,” Rohland said.

Siding is coming off a corner of the home. The utilities have been shut off for non-payment.

Complaints about the home to the Developer have been ignored.

CDD 12 has begun the process of taking over deed compliance responsibilities from the Developer. Many residents south of State 44 have complained about the Developer’s apparent disregard in the enforcement of deed compliance issues:

• Village of Fenney resident Kim Ruppert has complained about an abandoned property in her neighborhood. She has been so frustrated with the lack of a response, she has threatened to move out of The Villages.

• Fenney resident Nancy Young said she has been watching the deterioration of two homes – a designer home at 5751 Sea Grapes Way and another home in the Cypress Villas.