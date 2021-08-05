The Villages Charter School won’t require anyone to be vaccinated

As the hot topics of masks and vaccinations roil across Florida and the nation, The Villages Charter School has announced no one needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to set foot on campus.
The charter school has announced it “will not require any staff, student or visitor to be vaccinated as a condition of coming to our campus.”
School started Thursday at the charter school. Children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the vaccine.
The wearing of masks is optional for all students, staff and visitors. Social distancing will be encouraged throughout the campus when feasible.
In addition, the charter school has offered the following guidance:
- Hand washing will be encouraged and practiced similar to the 2020-2021 school year.
- Temperature checks will be utilized as needed.
- Any student, staff and/or visitor that is experiencing flu-like symptoms is asked to stay home until they are symptom free for 24 hours without the aid of medication. The individual is encouraged to take a COVID-19 test.
- Any student, staff and/or visitor that tests positive for COVID-19, should isolate for 10 days from the symptom onset date.
- If the individual that tested positive is asymptomatic, they should isolate 10 days from the specimen collection date producing the positive test result.
- VCS will work with the local health department to minimize absences.