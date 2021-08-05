The Villages Charter School won’t require anyone to be vaccinated

As the hot topics of masks and vaccinations roil across Florida and the nation, The Villages Charter School has announced no one needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to set foot on campus.

The charter school has announced it “will not require any staff, student or visitor to be vaccinated as a condition of coming to our campus.”

School started Thursday at the charter school. Children under the age of 12 are not eligible for the vaccine.

The wearing of masks is optional for all students, staff and visitors. Social distancing will be encouraged throughout the campus when feasible.

In addition, the charter school has offered the following guidance:

Hand washing will be encouraged and practiced similar to the 2020-2021 school year.

Temperature checks will be utilized as needed.