Thursday, August 5, 2021
Woman arrested after jealousy-fueled battle with estranged husband

By Meta Minton

Victoria Marie Love Barfield
A Fruitland Park woman was arrested after a jealousy-fueled battle with her estranged husband.

Victoria Marie Love Barfield, 35, was taken into custody Wednesday on a charge of battery at her home on Palm Street. She was angry after learning the father of her children, to whom she was previously married, had removed her from their children’s school accounts, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. They also argued over the fact Barfield had “hickeys” on her neck from another man. In addition, Barfield was upset because she went through her ex-husband’s phone and found that he had been talking to other women. Barfield allegedly used an open hand to strike him on the arms and face. She left the residence prior to the arrival of police.

The couple’s seventh-grade daughter confirmed to police that Barfield struck her father.

Barfield was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Barfield had been arrested in April in Sumter County on a charge of battery.

