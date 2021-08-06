Alton “Larry” Wing, age 80 of Lady Lake, Florida passed away July 31, 2021 after a short illness.

Larry was born August 7, 1940 in Dover, New Hampshire. He attended N. H. College of Business Administration for Computer Management. He loved his golf, golf, golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alton L. Wing, Sr. and Anna Wing (Creighton).

Larry is survived by his longtime companion Sharon Dube – Manchester, N.H., sisters Kathy Whitman & Jeff – Oakdale, PA, Tricia Pendleton – Louisville, CO, three nieces Martha Doerfler – Carnegie, PA, Jillian & Jordan Pendleton – Louisville, CO, and numerous cousins in New Hampshire and Maine. Inurnment will be in Wolfboro, NH.