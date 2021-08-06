90.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 6, 2021
type here...

Deed compliance change will cost CDD 12 residents $254,973

By Meta Minton

When Community Development District 12 takes over deed compliance responsibilities from the Developer it will cost residents $254,973 in the first year.

Residents of CDD 12 appear eager for the change to take place later this year, after horror stories have emerged of abandoned neighboring properties in the Village of Fenney and the Village of Marsh Bend.

In anticipation of the switch, $254,973 has been set aside in the CDD 12 budget to fund the services of the Community Standards Department. There are 6,202 lots in CDD 12, so that works out to $41.11 per lot per year. The funding comes from the maintenance assessment fees paid by residents.

As it works in other CDDs in The Villages, the deed compliance process in CDD 12 will rely on complaints. For instance, a yard ornament would be a violation, but if a neighborhood doesn’t object to the homeowner’s yard ornament, it can remain so long as there is no complaint. The person lodging a complaint can do so anonymously or give their name. The anonymity is aimed at “preserving harmony” in the neighborhood.

The Developer is currently responsible for deed compliance enforcement in CDD 12 and many residents have complained that infractions are being ignored. Community Standards logs complaints filed in CDD 12, but at the moment, does not act on them. There were 498 complaints lodged between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 in CDD 12. There were 56 complaints lodged during that same time period in neighboring CDD 13, where the Developer is also responsible for enforcement.

Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett, who oversees Community Standards, said the District will not be responsible for “internal” deed restrictions, such as complaints about underage children living in the home or a business being operated in the home. That will still be under the purview of the Developer.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Unscrupulous landscaper

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident offers some perspective on a landscaper under the scrutiny of the attorney general.

The Villages doesn’t need a mask mandate

A Village of Mallory Square resident argues that The Villages doesn’t need a mask mandate. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Masks should be our choice

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that mask wearing should be left up to the discretion of the individual.

Ashamed that so many fellow Villagers support Trump

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident writes that she is ashamed that so many fellow Villagers support Donald Trump.

Thank you to leader of our AED program

A Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle resident is grateful to the leader of their AED program. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos