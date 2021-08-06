Fruitland Park man who wouldn’t provide urine sample jailed without bond

A Fruitland Park man was jailed without bond after violating his probation.

Christopher Michael Taylor, 44, who lives at 20 Driftwood Lane, was booked Wednesday at the Lake County Jail for violating his probation on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

He was placed on one year of probation this past November and the terms called for him to complete three clean urine screens. He failed to provide the samples even after being repeatedly reminded to do so, according to a probation violation report on file in Lake County Court.

He is due back in court on Aug. 18.