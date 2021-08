To the Editor:

Masks should be our choice.

Doctors have said they are not good for children. It is a parent decision.

If you have had the COVID you are immune and with shots mostly immune. Doubt anyone wants to waste our life for another year.

If we could get president to close border it would help since 25 percent of those tested are positive. Many are not caught. They are dropped off all over the country for us to care for.

Kathleen Cook

Village of Santiago