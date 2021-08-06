87.2 F
The Villages
Friday, August 6, 2021
Suspect arrested with stolen golf cart with Green Bay Packers insignia

By Meta Minton

Schuylar Layne Bramlett
A man who stole a golf cart in The Villages last year was arrested this week with another golf cart.

Schuylar Layne Bramlett, 23, of Oxford, was arrested Wednesday after he was reportedly in possession of a green 2015 Yamaha golf cart with Green Bay Packers insignia. The steering column cover had been removed with the ignition wires exposed, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The owner of the golf cart said he’d left the golf cart in a parking lot.

Bramlett had been arrested this past December after he was confronted with video which showed him driving away in a tan Yamaha golf cart which had been parked at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Bramlett said he had been hired to steal the golf cart and he took it to a chop shop being operated on the Historic Side of The Villages. He was placed on probation for three years and served five months in the Sumter County Detention Center in that case.

He is now facing new charges of theft and damage to property. He was booked without bond at the jail due to the fact he was already on probation.

