Friday, August 6, 2021
Suspects sought in theft of liquor from Winn-Dixie at Pinellas Plaza

By Staff Report

Two suspects are being sought in the theft of liquor from Winn-Dixie at Pinellas Plaza.

The two suspects entered Winn-Dixie liquor store on July 26, according to the Wildwood Police Department. The suspects walked to the back of the store and entered an employee-only stock room, where they grabbed one case of 12 750ml bottles of Hennessy Cognac and one 750ml bottle of Avion Silver Tequila before running out of store. They ran into the parking lot, entered a possible Black Chrysler 300, and fled the area.

The police provided the following descriptions:

Suspect 1 – Skinny, dark skinned male, facial hair, wearing a dark colored shirt with a light-colored pattern on it, and dark colored shorts.

Suspect 2 – Heavy set, dark skinned female, wearing a light-colored shirt and short and a light-colored hair cap/net.

If you have any information regarding the identities of these suspects, contact Lt. O’Neill at (352) 661-6192.

