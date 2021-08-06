Villagers will have opportunity to learn about Equality Act and older adults

Join SAGE, Rainbow Family & Friends of The Villages, and Equality Florida for a town hall on the Equality Act and older adults. What is it, why does it matter, and what we need to do to get it done?

The event will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 on ZOOM to talk about this landmark bill.

You can sign up at SAGEUSA.ORG/EQUALITYTOWNHALL

In a landmark victory for equality, the Supreme Court recently ruled in Bostock v. Clayton County that employment discrimination against LGBTQ people is sex discrimination and prohibited by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The Equality Act would codify that decision by listing sexual orientation and gender identity as prohibited grounds of employment discrimination under federal law, and would clarify that other federal laws barring sex discrimination also prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.