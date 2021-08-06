91.2 F
The Villages
Friday, August 6, 2021
By Staff Report

William D. Antonio, 86, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021. Bill was born on December 26, 1934 to Rose & Daniel Antonio in Atlas, Pennsylvania.

Bill graduated from Mt. Carmel High School “Class of 1952” and soon after graduation, he joined the United States Navy (June 24, 1952). Bill met the love of his life, Frances Bergonia and they were happily married for almost 65 years.

Some of Bill’s interests included golf, motorcycles, sailing, hunting, fishing, and building remote controlled airplanes and trains. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t try.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Bergonia Antonio; three children, Daniel and David Antonio, Carol Antonio-Saia; six grandchildren, Alexander and Julia Antonio-Saia, Alivia Saia Shenkel, Nicole and Daniel Antonio; and sister, Patricia Gildea.

He will be remembered for his boyish smile and will be forever missed!

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to a charity of your choice in Bill’s memory.

A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist Church on August 27, 2021, at 10:00AM, followed by interment at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00PM at the La Hacienda recreation hall in the Patriot/Spirit room.

