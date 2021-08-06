90.1 F
The Villages
Friday, August 6, 2021
Woman calls out for Washington and Lincoln during arrest at library

By Meta Minton

Stephanie Doretha Rucker
A woman called out for George Washington and Abraham Lincoln as she was being arrested at the Fruitland Park Library.

A staffer spotted 41-year-old Stephanie Doretha Rucker of Leesburg at the library Wednesday morning and remembered that she had been trespassed in December from the library. Instead of confronting Rucker, the staffer called the police.

When Fruitland Park officers arrived on the scene, they attempted to take her into custody on a charge of trespassing. She said she “owned the library” and didn’t need “permission” to be there, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She “pulled away violently” when she was asked to stand up.

Even after Rucker was handcuffed, she continued to pull away and then began shouting out the names of Washington and Lincoln. Officers asked her to “calm down,” but she kept pulling away and yelling.

The Mississippi native was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest. She booked at the Lake County Jail and was released on her own recognizance.

