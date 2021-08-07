85.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 7, 2021
type here...

Donald Hehir

By Staff Report

Donald Hehir
Donald Hehir

Donald Hehir, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 while under the care of Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. He was 91.

Don was born in Arlington, Massachusetts. His battle with medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile. He stayed strong until the end. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara. He proudly served in The United States Marine Corps.

Don drove a concrete truck for Boston Sand and Gravel until retirement in 1983. He and his wife Barbara moved to Lighthouse Point, Florida and owned and operated The Patio Flower Mart for 18 years. They moved to Fruitland Park and then to The Villages.

One of his hobbies was antiquing. He also enjoyed going to the town squares in The Villages.

Survivors include his two daughters, Donna J. Hehir and Karen S. Gordon. Also survived are two grandsons, John M. Gordon (Carrie) and Scott R. Gordon (Melissa) and two great grandchildren, William and Addison Gordon.

Services will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.

Celebration of Life will be held August 14, 2021 at Sparta Advent Christian Church in Sparta, Ohio at 1pm. The family will greet visitors from 10am to time of service. In honor of Rick the family request that visitors wear either a tractor pull or Ohio State Buckeyes shirt. This would bring a smile to his face.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Garage Ministry at Edison Enterprise Baptist Church (3055 Ohio 95 Edison, Ohio 43320) or Pete and Mary Morris Missionary fund (http:www.adventures.org/give/donate.asp?giveto=staff&desc=Pete%20Morris&appeal_id=MORRISPETE). Please place in memo in memory of or in honor of Rick Smith.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Still proud to be a Trump supporter

A Village of Piedmont resident is proudly standing by the record of former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis follows the example of Donald Trump

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is completely focused on getting to the White House and is following the Donald Trump playbook.

Another Villager is suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a previous letter writer who claimed former President Trump is a “womanizer, liar and crazy.”

Unscrupulous landscaper

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident offers some perspective on a landscaper under the scrutiny of the attorney general.

The Villages doesn’t need a mask mandate

A Village of Mallory Square resident argues that The Villages doesn’t need a mask mandate. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos