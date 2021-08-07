Donald Hehir, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 while under the care of Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. He was 91.

Don was born in Arlington, Massachusetts. His battle with medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile. He stayed strong until the end. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Barbara. He proudly served in The United States Marine Corps.

Don drove a concrete truck for Boston Sand and Gravel until retirement in 1983. He and his wife Barbara moved to Lighthouse Point, Florida and owned and operated The Patio Flower Mart for 18 years. They moved to Fruitland Park and then to The Villages.

One of his hobbies was antiquing. He also enjoyed going to the town squares in The Villages.

Survivors include his two daughters, Donna J. Hehir and Karen S. Gordon. Also survived are two grandsons, John M. Gordon (Carrie) and Scott R. Gordon (Melissa) and two great grandchildren, William and Addison Gordon.

Services will be held at a later date at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.

