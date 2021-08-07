Fines start piling up at home of Villager placed in care facility

Fines have started piling up at the home of a Villager who has been placed in a care facility.

The home owned by Linda Wernecke at 1624 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing last month before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The grass and weeds were overgrown which prompted a complaint to Community Standards. The VCCDD board found Wernecke in violation of deed compliance.

The District hired a contractor and had the grass cut on July 16 and again on July 30. Each time the grass was cut, a $250 fine was imposed, so the tally now stands at $500.

Community Standards had attempted to come to a resolution with Wernecke’s son, Daniel, who lives in Jacksonville. However, he stopped returning calls from Community Standards.