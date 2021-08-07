90.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 7, 2021
Fines start piling up at home of Villager placed in care facility

By Meta Minton

Fines have started piling up at the home of a Villager who has been placed in a care facility.

The home owned by Linda Wernecke at 1624 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing last month before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The grass and weeds were overgrown which prompted a complaint to Community Standards. The VCCDD board found Wernecke in violation of deed compliance.

The grass had been cut at this home at 1624 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages
The District hired a contractor and had the grass cut on July 16 and again on July 30. Each time the grass was cut, a $250 fine was imposed, so the tally now stands at $500.

Community Standards had attempted to come to a resolution with Wernecke’s son, Daniel, who lives in Jacksonville. However, he stopped returning calls from Community Standards.

