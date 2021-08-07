85.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 7, 2021
Six gates in The Villages will go unstaffed beginning Monday

By Staff Report

The Hadley, Caroline, Duval, Sunset Pointe, Bonnybrook and Glenbrook gatehouses will not be staffed Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Aug. 13 for the installation of new flooring.

The visitor entry lane will be closed with traffic cones redirecting vehicles into the resident lane where the gate arm will be removed and stop barricades will be placed.

The gatehouses will resume normal operations at noon Saturday, Aug. 14. If you have any questions, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

