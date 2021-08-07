Town square restaurants encouraged to keep up COVID-19-inspired outdoor seating

Restaurants at town squares in The Villages are being encouraged to keep up outdoor seating due to COVID-19.

“The impact of COVID-19 has resulted in government entities and private businesses working in greater unity to meet the public need. This includes developing partnerships to accommodate restrictions on dining and the use of outdoor spaces to lessen the economic impact on the restaurant industry, and permit safe patronage at establishments. One way this is being accomplished across the country is through lease agreements between local governments and businesses to utilize public spaces such as sidewalks,” said District Manager Richard Baier.

Four restaurants – The Chop House, RJ Gator’s and The Flying Biscuit Cafe at Lake Sumter Landing as well as World of Beer at Spanish Springs – jumped at the chance to expand their outdoor offerings and take advantage of the sidewalk spillover seating.

The Sumter Landing Community Development District Board and Village Center Community Development District Board in the coming week will be considering leases to allow this arrangement to continue.

The space is being made available to the restaurants free of charge.

In return, the restaurants are responsible for maintaining the areas in a “reasonable safe, serviceable, clean and presentable condition and shall make all repairs, replacements and improvements to the premise.” Additionally, they must maintain insurance, and are responsible for complying with all applicable laws relating to accessibility and consumption of alcoholic beverages.