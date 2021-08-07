90.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 7, 2021
Villager’s daughter known for epic custody battle lands back behind bars

By Meta Minton

Susan Newman
A Villager’s daughter known for an epic battle with her father over custody of her son has been arrested on new drug charges.

Susan Elizabeth Newman, 44, who continues to list her address at her father’s home at 1813 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Lady Lake police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. She was booked on $3,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

She has a long history of arrests, including this past June when she was found sleeping in a silver Toyota Corolla at the Pizza Hut restaurant in Bushnell.

She is best known for the custody battle with her father.  Newman’s 11-year-old young son continues to reside with her 84-year-old father, Charles Newman.

Charles Newman was barred from his residence in September 2018 after Susan Newman, who has a history of drug arrests, claimed he put both of his hands under her chin and squeezed tightly for 3 to 5 seconds, then spit in her face. Charles Newman admitted he did it “out of frustration” and was arrested on a charge of battery.

In October 2018, when Susan Newman was still living in her father’s home from which he had been banned because of his earlier arrest, her boyfriend, Derek John Hoffman, was jailed on a felony charge of battery after she called 911 for help. In January, she sent a handwritten note to a judge asking for leniency and the prosecutor’s office announced that no information would be filed in Hoffman’s case due to “victim/witness issues.” Hoffman died this past January after he was hit by a car.

Prior to being allowed to return to his home after his daughter vacated it in November 2018, Charles Newman, who was ordered to take an anger management class, had expressed concerns about his grandson living with his daughter and had called law enforcement to check on him multiple times.

In March 2019, Susan Newman was arrested at a home in Wildwood and charged with battery.

In August 2019, police were again called to Charles Newman’s home. When they arrived, he asked that his daughter be administered a drug test because she was giving him “hell.”

In 2020, Charles Newman accidentally started a fire at his home when he was heating oil to cook hash browns.

