Sunday, August 8, 2021
By Staff Report

Carl D. Brown, age 92, resident of The Villages, FL for 11 years, died July 24 at home. Carl was originally from the Philadelphia, PA suburbs. He was a graduate of Drexel University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA in Business Administration. Carl worked for The Budd Company in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Michigan for over 30 years.

Carl was a veteran, a Marine Corps lieutenant, who was stationed in both Korea and Japan.

Carl loved life, and especially loved God, his church, and his family. He enjoyed a number of hobbies including woodworking, playing golf, and sports. His favorite football team was, of course, the Eagles.

Carl is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elsie Brown of The Villages, his three daughters, Linda Grigsby (Jim) of Millville, DE, Carol MacMillan (Steve) of Gregory, MI, and Donna Brown of The Villages, FL. He also has 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Brown and Carl’s brother, James Brown. Carl is also survived by his two stepsisters, Yvonne Giberson of Jacksonville, FL and Miranda Tanfer of Austin, TX.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 28 at 2:00 p.m. at Live Oaks Community Church in Oxford. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Carl’s memory to Live Oaks Community Church.

