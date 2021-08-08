CDD 8 leads The Villages in number of deed compliance complaints

Community Development District 8 is leading The Villages in the number of deed compliance complaints.

CDD 8 – which includes the villages of Pennecamp, Tamarind Grove, Buttonwood and others – had 595 complaints lodged with Community Standards between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

The second highest was the Lady Lake/Lake County section of The Villages with 525 complaints. In third place was Community Development District 6 with 524 complaints.

The CDD 8 Board of Supervisors is currently locked in a legal battle over a little white cross in the yard at a home in the Village of Tamarind Grove.

Wayne and Bonnie Anderson have vehemently refused to remove the little white cross which is considered a lawn ornament and therefore a violation. The Andersons are facing thousands of dollars in fines because of their stance. The case, which will be discussed by CDD 8 supervisors and their attorneys later this month, could have ramifications for the thousands of homeowners in The Villages with little white crosses on display. Those crosses remain in place because there have been no complaints. The Andersons were the target of an anonymous complaint.

The CDD 8 board was caught up in a protracted deed compliance standoff with a Purple Heart recipient over an unapproved extension added to his driveway to help him cope with his Vietnam-era disability. The driveway extension ultimately had to be removed. He was also the victim of an anonymous complaint.