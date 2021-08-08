COVID-19 related cases rising at UF Health-The Villages

There were 44 COVID-19 related hospital admissions in the past week in Sumter County, where UF Health-The Villages is the lone major hospital.

Thirty-seven percent of the hospital ICU bed space in Sumter County is being used by COVID-19 patients, according to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control.

The positivity is at 15.86 percent in Sumter County.

The positivity rate is at 22.47 percent in Lake County.

The positivity rate is at 25.42 percent in Marion County.

Florida reported a 22 percent increase in COVID cases for the seven-day-period ending Thursday. This is an improvement compared to the increase of 51 percent a week ago.