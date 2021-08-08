80.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 8, 2021
By Staff Report

Elwood M. White, 79, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on July 27, 2021. His passing was sudden. “Woody” as he was known, was born in Columbia, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to Irene V White, and Martin E White on November 15, 1941.

He is survived by his loving wife Margot Jane, of 59 years, two sons, Eric, of Wrightsville PA, and Martin married to Rosalie, of Stafford Virginia, and two Grandchildren, Brittany and Ashley White, also of Virginia, and a Sister Marlene Null, married to Peter Null of Columbia PA. He was preceded in passing by his Mother Irene V and Father Martin E White of Columbia PA.

He was a graduate of Hempfield high School. In 1959, he joined the US Navy, serving through the Cuban Missile crisis aboard the USS Compass Island as a Machinist Repairman 3rd class. On June 16th, 1962, he married Margot Jane (Snyder} White, of Columbia PA. He fathered 2 Sons; Captain Martin L, USAF retired, of Stafford Virginia, and Eric J, of Wrightsville Pennsylvania. In 1965 he was honorably discharged from the Navy and was employed by RCA in Lancaster, PA. In 1970 he became the proprietor of “Woody’s Sunoco,” a full-service gas station and bicycle shop. He enjoyed coaching the Mountville Black Knights football “B” team through the 70’s. Taking employment with Caterpillar Tractor Company in York PA, he worked there as a supervisor, retiring after 20 years, in 1999. While at Caterpillar, he took up the game of golf. After retirement, golf would influence where he spent his retirement years. In his early retirement years, he took his wife on a trip across the country, following the Lincoln highway until its end at Lincoln Park in San Francisco. Along the route, they made frequent side trips to Mt Rushmore, Custer’s Last Stand, Grand Canyon, Roswell NM, and Tombstone AZ. They returned via route 66, visiting family and friends along the way. In 2012 he moved to The Villages, Florida and enjoyed a passion of his life, golf. He was able to enjoy golf with friends, several days a week, until his death.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Laurel Manor Rec Center on Saturday August 14th from 2-4pm for friends and family.

