Marilyn Margaret Coram, 84, passed from this life on August 1, 2021 in Gainesville, FL due to complications from Parkinson’s.

Mrs. Coram was predeceased by her parents, 2 brothers, a sister, her husband, Art, and youngest daughter, Gloria. She and Art enjoyed their retirement years living in Spruce Creek South.

She is survived by her brother, Don (Sarah) Widmer, Bowling Green, FL and leaves behind her children: Cindy Millican, Ft Myers; Vicky (Cliff) Roche, Tampa; Paul (Jonette) Coram, Santa Rosa Bch; Patty Coram, Summerfield; Steve Coram, Lehigh Acres; along with 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Spruce Creek Community Center on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from noon to 2pm. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606 or Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131.