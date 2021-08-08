80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 8, 2021
type here...

Marilyn Margaret Coram

By Staff Report

Marilyn Margaret Coram, 84, passed from this life on August 1, 2021 in Gainesville, FL due to complications from Parkinson’s.

Mrs. Coram was predeceased by her parents, 2 brothers, a sister, her husband, Art, and youngest daughter, Gloria. She and Art enjoyed their retirement years living in Spruce Creek South.

She is survived by her brother, Don (Sarah) Widmer, Bowling Green, FL and leaves behind her children: Cindy Millican, Ft Myers; Vicky (Cliff) Roche, Tampa; Paul (Jonette) Coram, Santa Rosa Bch; Patty Coram, Summerfield; Steve Coram, Lehigh Acres; along with 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Spruce Creek Community Center on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from noon to 2pm. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606 or Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages needs a mask mandate

A Village of Sabal Chase resident responds to a previous letter writer who argued that The Villages doesn’t need a mask mandate.

Gov. DeSantis is dangerous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista North resident contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a danger to the community at large.

Should we have a mask mandate in Florida?

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about a mask mandate in Florida.

Still proud to be a Trump supporter

A Village of Piedmont resident is proudly standing by the record of former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis follows the example of Donald Trump

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is completely focused on getting to the White House and is following the Donald Trump playbook.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos