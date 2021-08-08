Vannie Thomas Albanese passed away on July 23rd in Casa Bella Hospice House, Lady Lake, Florida.

Van was struggling from complications associated with a hard-fought battle with cancer, but is now at peace. He is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Albanese, Father Vannie Albanese, Mother Mary Albanese and brother Tommy Albanese.

He was born on October 22nd, 1941 in Brooklyn NY and grew up in Canandaigua NY. He attended St. Bonaventure University. He was a Captain in the US Army stationed in Frankfurt, Germany and Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He loved the USA.

Van is survived by his three children, Lorin Laxton, Jill Santa Lucia and Brett Albanese, his grandchildren, Meredith Laxton, Rachel Albanese, Ella Kucera, Mary Santa Lucia and Will Albanese, his beloved partner Diane Zello, his loving dog Ruby, and many life-long friends from his childhood, college, and golf.

Van was very proud of his children and enjoyed his summer trips to Bristol Harbor in the Finger Lakes, North Carolina, Georgia, fishing and kayaking trips in Florida and skiing at Bristol Mountain. In the Hundred Acre Wood of life, Van was Tigger! Always ready for “fun fun fun fun fun”. He lived for golf and he sure did love wedding cake. He had a successful and dynamic career in insurance and financial planning and was very proud of his early work with Bristol Harbour and Connecticut Mutual. He lit up a room whenever he walked in and everyone loved him.

A celebration of life ceremony will held for Van at the Garden Worship Center in Belleview, FL on August 6th at 11 AM.