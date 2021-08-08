80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, August 8, 2021
type here...

Vannie Thomas Albanese

By Staff Report

Vannie Thomas Albanese
Vannie Thomas Albanese

Vannie Thomas Albanese passed away on July 23rd in Casa Bella Hospice House, Lady Lake, Florida.

Van was struggling from complications associated with a hard-fought battle with cancer, but is now at peace. He is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Albanese, Father Vannie Albanese, Mother Mary Albanese and brother Tommy Albanese.

He was born on October 22nd, 1941 in Brooklyn NY and grew up in Canandaigua NY. He attended St. Bonaventure University. He was a Captain in the US Army stationed in Frankfurt, Germany and Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. He loved the USA.

Van is survived by his three children, Lorin Laxton, Jill Santa Lucia and Brett Albanese, his grandchildren, Meredith Laxton, Rachel Albanese, Ella Kucera, Mary Santa Lucia and Will Albanese, his beloved partner Diane Zello, his loving dog Ruby, and many life-long friends from his childhood, college, and golf.

Van was very proud of his children and enjoyed his summer trips to Bristol Harbor in the Finger Lakes, North Carolina, Georgia, fishing and kayaking trips in Florida and skiing at Bristol Mountain. In the Hundred Acre Wood of life, Van was Tigger! Always ready for “fun fun fun fun fun”. He lived for golf and he sure did love wedding cake. He had a successful and dynamic career in insurance and financial planning and was very proud of his early work with Bristol Harbour and Connecticut Mutual. He lit up a room whenever he walked in and everyone loved him.

A celebration of life ceremony will held for Van at the Garden Worship Center in Belleview, FL on August 6th at 11 AM.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages needs a mask mandate

A Village of Sabal Chase resident responds to a previous letter writer who argued that The Villages doesn’t need a mask mandate.

Gov. DeSantis is dangerous

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista North resident contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is a danger to the community at large.

Should we have a mask mandate in Florida?

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, poses a question about a mask mandate in Florida.

Still proud to be a Trump supporter

A Village of Piedmont resident is proudly standing by the record of former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis follows the example of Donald Trump

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is completely focused on getting to the White House and is following the Donald Trump playbook.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos