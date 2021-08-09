86.5 F
The Villages
Monday, August 9, 2021
By Staff Report

Donald L. Jones, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on August 4, 2021 at the age of 94, while under the care of hospice. He was born in Rock Creek, Ohio to the late Gaius and Lucille Jones.

Don was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served during WWII. Don was always willing to share his knowledge of golf with anyone who would listen.

Don and his family enjoyed many trips to Jacks Lake Apsley, Ontario Canada, which included fishing, water skiing and boating.  Over the years Don taught many people young and old how to water ski. He would always say how lucky he was to have been able to enjoy five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Survived by his daughters, Patricia Wyant (Gary); Leigh Jones Lape (Jim).

Grandchildren, C Gary Wyant Jr. (Cindy), Heather Smith (David), Jeremy Raeburn (Samantha), Lindsey Davidson (Jay), Shannon Molnar (Richy).

Great Grandchildren, Erica Wyant, Kelsey Smith, Jason Wyant, Garret Smith, Logan Raeburn, Alexander Raeburn, Cody Davidson, Brody Molnar and Ava Molnar.

He is survived by a sister, Mary Hnath, a brother Edward Jones and a Sister-In-law Mary Warren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Warren Jones, his parents and six siblings.

A celebration of his life will be held on August 29, 2021, Time: 1-4 PM at Paradise Rec Center/ Rita Hayworth Room, located at 1403 Paradise Dr The Villages, Fl 32159.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd Tavares, FL 32778, in memory of Donald L. Jones.

