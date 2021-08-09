93.3 F
The Villages
Monday, August 9, 2021
Lady Lake police arrest man with marijuana during traffic stop

By Meta Minton

Shawn Austin Williams
Lady Lake police arrested a man with marijuana during a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Shawn Austin Williams, 21, of Silver Springs, was driving a 1994 Ford F-150 pickup with an inoperable taillight when he was pulled over at about 8:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant.

The police officer detected the “faint aroma” of marijuana when he approached the pickup, but Williams denied being in possession of marijuana. A bag containing 7.5 grams of marijuana was found in his pocket. He was also in possession of an airtight cup with contained a plastic bag with 6.6 grams of marijuana, a marijuana grinder and a pipe.

He was taken into custody on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

