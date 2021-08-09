93.3 F
The Villages
Monday, August 9, 2021
Man in golf cart on U.S. 301 arrested after drinking at Brownwood town square

By Meta Minton

Gerard Provencher

A man driving a golf cart on U.S. 301 was arrested after drinking at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Gerard Gorges Provencher, 76, of Summerfield, was driving a red Yamaha golf cart in the wee hours Saturday morning northbound on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over by a Wildwood police officer.

Provencher said he had been at the town square in Brownwood, according to the arrest report.

“I’ve had a few drinks,” Provencher admitted to the officer.

There were two unopened Michelob Ultra beer cans in the golf cart as well as an unopened Michelob Ultra beer bottle. All were cold to the touch.

He struggled and swayed during field sobriety exercises. He had trouble blowing into the breathalyzer, got angry and demanded a lawyer.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

