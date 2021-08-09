86.5 F
The Villages
Monday, August 9, 2021
Village of Bonita woman jailed after allegedly striking husband with Thermos

By Meta Minton

Vicki Lee Mannino
A Village of Bonita woman was arrested after allegedly striking her husband with a Thermos.

Vicki Mannino, 64, was arrested on a felony charge of battery at about noon Sunday at her home on Eureka Mill Run.

The Greenwich, Conn. native “got angry and swung and hit him while she was holding a large Thermos,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her 69-year-old husband grabbed her arm in self-defense to prevent her from hitting him again.

The report noted that the contents of the Thermos had spilled on the floor.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

