92.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Biden stole the election and should be impeached

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In reference to the cut downs of President Trump, don’t you realize what an idiot Biden is?
He’s letting hundreds of thousands of illegals in with COVI-19 and criminals and drugs into our country. He shut down the pipeline and lost 17,000 jobs in a matter of one signature. He also was keeping people at home out of work so that restaurants and places a business don’t have enough people to work in there restaurants and stores. He can’t even say one complete sentence. He messes everything up. He’s very, very ignorant. And he is our president United States.
He should be impeached. He stole the election and that’s a fact. We need to get Trump back into office because he works for the people and he also work for the servicemen and the police force. He supported all of them not like the present president. I would jump for joy the day he and the vice president gets impeached and gets out of office. They are doing nothing for our country at all, in fact, they hate our country. They want complete control so all the citizens would do exactly as they say. That’s the start of communism

Rick Kometic
Village of Del Mar

 

