Karl G. Dorsett, 93, of The Villages, FL passed away on July 11. He was born on January 17, 1928, in Nashua, NH.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Wisner, and four stepchildren by her: Jane (Ed) Gschwender, The Villages, FL, Robert (Cindy) Wisner, Findlay, OH, Debra (Dave) Hardesty, Findlay, OH, and Richard (Jacqui) Wisner, Sun Valley, NV. Two daughters from previous marriages are Alice Dorsett, Guilderland, NY, and Nancy (Ed) Thibodeau, Springfield, MA, and two step daughters Lori Palmeira and Peggy Paine. He was preceded in death by son Karl (Skippy) Dorsett, Jr. and daughter Cathy Smith. In addition he had 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

Karl served in the US Army at the end of WWII and was stationed in Italy. Upon return he worked for Ace Signs in Springfield, MA, then Western Massachusetts Hospital. He became a master electrician before retiring from the hospital. Karl moved to Siesta Key, FL, where he met and married Betty.

In 2016, he and Betty moved to The Villages, FL.

Karl was active the Elks, serving as Exalted Ruler of Springfield Elks #61. He was also a member of the American Legion and Eagles in Sarasota, FL. He enjoyed calling Bingo games at the Sarasota South Elks for several years.

Karl enjoyed golf, dancing with Betty, and cruising.