Lady Lake woman arrested after methamphetamine found in her purse

By Meta Minton

A Lady Lake woman was arrested after methamphetamine was found in her purse.

Victoria Catherine Denig, 28, was traveling in a vehicle with a broken left tail light when it was pulled over Friday night on Griffin View Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, signaling the likely presence of drugs.

Methamphetamine was found in Denig’s purse.

The Russian-born Denig was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

