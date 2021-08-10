Lake Sumter Apartment Homes dweller jailed after traffic stop by Lady Lake police

A woman who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartment Homes was jailed after a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Jacey Madison Gibson, 23, who lives at the new apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, was driving a white 2008 Lincoln MKX SUV at 1:45 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when she was pulled over at Eagles Nest Road after a check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Upon further investigation, the officer determined that Gibson has been classified as a habitual offender.

She was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000.

Gibson had been driving the same Lincoln SUV in 2019 after she claimed she was suffering a medical episode at the McDonald’s in Lady Lake. An open container of White Claw seltzer was spotted in the driver’s side door compartment that day.