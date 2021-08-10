84.5 F
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Man tracked down in Oregon after fleeing rented home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Daniel York
A father sought in a child custody battle was tracked down in Oregon after fleeing a rented home in The Villages.

Daniel William York, 44, who has been living on Weeping Willow Avenue in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on a felony charge on interference with child custody.

The children, ages 5 and 7, were dropped off by their mother May 29 with York. She was scheduled to pick them up May 31, according to an affidavit of probable cause on file in Lake County Court. He removed a Washington State license plate from the vehicle to which it had been registered and attached it to an unregistered silver van. Law enforcement checked with the landlord of the home on Weeping Willow Avenue and it appeared to have been abandoned.

He was later apprehended in Coos County, Ore. and returned to Lake County. He has been released on $2,000 bond.

