Robert Ellis Cook

Robert “Bob” Ellis Cook, 78, of The Villages, Florida, passed away July 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Glennis Cook of Chesterfield County.

Bob is survived by his wife of 32 years, Clair Cook; his son, Dr. Scott Cook; brothers, Bill Cook (Sandra), Tom Cook (Gretchen); sister, Christie Deonanan (Jason); grandchildren, Daniel and Haley Cook; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Bob proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from the Virginia State Police as a Senior Special Agent after serving 28 years.

Bob was fun-loving and enjoyed many outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing and golfing. He especially enjoyed golfing with his buddies from Deltaville, Virginia, where he and Clair settled after retirement.